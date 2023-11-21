Signing ceremony of new documents of cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, November 21 - After the meeting and negotiations of the highest level between Tajikistan and Russia, a new package of cooperation documents was signed in the presence of the Heads of State Emomali Rahmon and Vladimir Putin:

- Plan of cooperation in the field of industry between the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation;

- Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation on the development of cooperation in training and retraining of specialists in the field of transport;

- Practical plan of cooperation in the field of transport between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Russian Federation for 2023-2025;

- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation;

- Memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Execution Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Federal Bailiffs Service of the Russian Federation;

- Agreement between the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation on mutual recognition of authorized economic regulatory bodies;

- Memorandum of understanding on issues of labor control and promotion of employment between the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Employment of Population of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Federal Service of Labor and Employment of the Russian Federation;

- Agreement between the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the National Research Center "Kurchatov Institute" of the Russian Federation on scientific and scientific-technical cooperation.

After the ceremony of signing new documents of cooperation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held a press conference for a wide range of journalists.