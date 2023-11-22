CHINA ‘deeply moved,’ PG2023 official opening. 

Vice Chair of the National People’s Congress of the People Republic of China His Excellency Cai Dafeng, paid a Courtesy Call on Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP in Honiara.

The visit was to congratulate Prime Minister Sogavare on the successful official opening ceremony of the Honiara Pacific Games and to promote people to people friendship.

Speaking through a translator, H.E Dafeng stated he was…. ‘deeply moved’ by the Prime Minister’s remarks at the official opening ceremony acknowledging China’s direct assistance to the Pacific Games adding, he was very appreciative and will humbly convey this to the Government of the People’s Republic of China. The spectacular display and creativity exhibited during the games official opening was impressive.

Vice Chair of the National People’s Congress of the People Republic of China reinforced sentiments to further deepen the China- Solomon Islands mutual friendship summed up as “Common Prosperity for all Countries.”

Prime Minister Sogavare thank the Government of the People’s Republic of China for the support towards PG 2023. The success of the 17th Pacific Games so far, attest to China’s tremendous assistance.

The Chinese Government is the games largest donor investor and funded around 80% of facilities used for the PG2023. This comes at a grant aid of SBD 2.5 billion signed in October 2020.

PM Sogavare further expressed gratitude to the Government and people of China for the continued support in the socio-economic and infrastructural developments of the country.

“Solomon Islands looks forward to continue dialogue and cooperation with People’s Republic of China at all levels and it is expected that our relations will continue to grow from strength to strength,” PM Sogavare stated.

Prime Minister Hon. Sogavare MP and Vice Chair NPC H.E Cai Dafeng,

OPMC Press