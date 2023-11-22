Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,014 in the last 365 days.

CHINA ‘deeply moved,’ PG2023 official opening. 

Vice Chair of the National People’s Congress of the People Republic of China His Excellency Cai Dafeng, paid a Courtesy Call on Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP in Honiara.

The visit was to congratulate Prime Minister Sogavare on the successful official opening ceremony of the Honiara Pacific Games and to promote people to people friendship.

Speaking through a translator, H.E Dafeng stated he was…. ‘deeply moved’ by the Prime Minister’s remarks at the official opening ceremony acknowledging China’s direct assistance to the Pacific Games adding, he was very appreciative and will humbly convey this to the Government of the People’s Republic of China. The spectacular display and creativity exhibited during the games official opening was impressive.

Vice Chair of the National People’s Congress of the People Republic of China reinforced sentiments to further deepen the China- Solomon Islands mutual friendship summed up as “Common Prosperity for all Countries.”

Prime Minister Sogavare thank the Government of the People’s Republic of China for the support towards PG 2023. The success of the 17th Pacific Games so far, attest to China’s tremendous assistance.

The Chinese Government is the games largest donor investor and funded around 80% of facilities used for the PG2023. This comes at a grant aid of SBD 2.5 billion signed in October 2020.

PM Sogavare further expressed gratitude to the Government and people of China for the continued support in the socio-economic and infrastructural developments of the country.

“Solomon Islands looks forward to continue dialogue and cooperation with People’s Republic of China at all levels and it is expected that our relations will continue to grow from strength to strength,” PM Sogavare stated.

Prime Minister Hon. Sogavare MP and Vice Chair NPC H.E Cai Dafeng,

OPMC Press

You just read:

CHINA ‘deeply moved,’ PG2023 official opening. 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more