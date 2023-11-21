Submit Release
Police remind citizens of prohibited items during 17th Sol2023 Pacific Games in Honiara

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) would like to remind good citizens to be mindful not to bring any dangerous prohibited items in all games venues.

This is after lots of dangerous weapons have been confiscated at the main entrance of the National Stadium during the official opening on 19 November 2023.

RSIPF Operation Commander for the Pacific Games, Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Operation Evelyn Thugea says, “There are dangerous weapons like axes, scissors, broken glasses, screw drivers, kitchen knives and slings that have been confiscated during police checks prior to the official opening.”

AC Thugea says, “These are dangerous items which are not allowed to have access into the games venues. If you are one of those people who usually carry such items around in your bag, you are reminded that it will be confiscated at the entrance gate of each games venues by officers.”

PG23 Operation Commander AC Thugea says, “Police have been sending out messages on different mediums before the games until now regarding the prohibited items but people seem to ignore those messages.”

Police would like to remind good citizens of the Happy Isles to keep abiding to our Law as we continue promoting the safe and green games here in the Honiara until the completion of the games.

