Suspect Sought in a Shooting in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, at approximately 2:50 p.m., in the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest, the suspect and vehicle became involved in an altercation. The suspect then shot the victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect can be seen in the photograph below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 12184334

