Serial Entrepreneur Jiangtao Sun: Targeting Cross-border and International Financial Needs of Trade Enterprises
UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the emerging commercial bank CBiBank, established in the United States, has gained significant recognition among small and medium-sized international trade companies globally. Jiangtao Sun, a serial entrepreneur who has previously sold companies such as QianDaiBao and ZhangZhong Technology, and successfully navigated China Binary New Fintech Group (08255.HK) to a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has set his sights on providing cross-border and international financial services for international trade enterprises.
Starting from 2017, Jiangtao Sun led a team to spend three years establishing the infrastructure for cross-border and international financial services. The group gradually acquired licenses for international banks, payments, wealth management, financial services, trusts, insurance, and more. Today, CBiBank has become a leader among international emerging commercial banks, exploring new models for international banks in the trend of global economic integration. Its business covers over 160 countries and regions globally, serving tens of thousands of corporate clients, providing services such as opening corporate and personal accounts, trust accounts, multi-currency transfers, cross-border payments, and other new financial technology services.
As a successful serial entrepreneur, Jiangtao Sun has summarized three decision-making logics for choosing this track for entrepreneurship: First, industrial development aligns with international market trends. In the context of globalization, international trade is demonstrating a trend towards digitization and service-oriented development. Second, pain points exist in the current international trade landscape, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises, which often face difficulties with multi-currency accounts, transfers, and cross-border payments. Third, technology today can help small and medium-sized enterprises provide a commercial closed-loop for financial services.
The comprehensive digitization transformation of commercial banks is a general trend, aligning with the current international financial situation and the demands of the new generation of users, providing better banking products and service experiences for users. Apart from the front-end services that users directly perceive, digital technology holds deeper significance for bank back-end technology and risk control mechanisms. Jiangtao Sun, hailing from a computer-related educational background, holds insightful views on "the application of digital technology in bank back-end technology", emphasizing how adapting information technology risk control and security measures for new era financial services will help banks establish a more sustainable and sound daily business compliance system, network security management system, financial information protection mechanism, and financial business risk prevention mechanism.
The black swan event of the COVID-19 has brought tremendous impact to the international trade market. Especially with the accompanying policy of Hong Kong's border closure, it has brought various challenges for international trade enterprises in financial operations and payment transactions. At that time, CBiBank's innovative online account opening and video interview functions greatly highlighted its value and convenience, bringing about a sustained increase in its user base. Jiangtao Sun believes that in the short term, digital transformation is favorable for CBiBank, which predominantly offers online financial services, but in the long run, only with the recovery and robust development of import and export trade itself, as well as solidifying its own product foundation, will CBiBank attract more clients.
Now, CBiBank's customer increment remains stable. By consistently focusing on user-centered approaches, continually deepening the application of digital technology, enriching product range, and optimizing service experiences, CBiBank can continue to provide international trade enterprises with more convenient, intelligent, and personalized one-stop global financial services, ultimately reinforcing the bank's position as a trusted and recognized financial technology brand in the market.
Cecilia XU
Starting from 2017, Jiangtao Sun led a team to spend three years establishing the infrastructure for cross-border and international financial services. The group gradually acquired licenses for international banks, payments, wealth management, financial services, trusts, insurance, and more. Today, CBiBank has become a leader among international emerging commercial banks, exploring new models for international banks in the trend of global economic integration. Its business covers over 160 countries and regions globally, serving tens of thousands of corporate clients, providing services such as opening corporate and personal accounts, trust accounts, multi-currency transfers, cross-border payments, and other new financial technology services.
As a successful serial entrepreneur, Jiangtao Sun has summarized three decision-making logics for choosing this track for entrepreneurship: First, industrial development aligns with international market trends. In the context of globalization, international trade is demonstrating a trend towards digitization and service-oriented development. Second, pain points exist in the current international trade landscape, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises, which often face difficulties with multi-currency accounts, transfers, and cross-border payments. Third, technology today can help small and medium-sized enterprises provide a commercial closed-loop for financial services.
The comprehensive digitization transformation of commercial banks is a general trend, aligning with the current international financial situation and the demands of the new generation of users, providing better banking products and service experiences for users. Apart from the front-end services that users directly perceive, digital technology holds deeper significance for bank back-end technology and risk control mechanisms. Jiangtao Sun, hailing from a computer-related educational background, holds insightful views on "the application of digital technology in bank back-end technology", emphasizing how adapting information technology risk control and security measures for new era financial services will help banks establish a more sustainable and sound daily business compliance system, network security management system, financial information protection mechanism, and financial business risk prevention mechanism.
The black swan event of the COVID-19 has brought tremendous impact to the international trade market. Especially with the accompanying policy of Hong Kong's border closure, it has brought various challenges for international trade enterprises in financial operations and payment transactions. At that time, CBiBank's innovative online account opening and video interview functions greatly highlighted its value and convenience, bringing about a sustained increase in its user base. Jiangtao Sun believes that in the short term, digital transformation is favorable for CBiBank, which predominantly offers online financial services, but in the long run, only with the recovery and robust development of import and export trade itself, as well as solidifying its own product foundation, will CBiBank attract more clients.
Now, CBiBank's customer increment remains stable. By consistently focusing on user-centered approaches, continually deepening the application of digital technology, enriching product range, and optimizing service experiences, CBiBank can continue to provide international trade enterprises with more convenient, intelligent, and personalized one-stop global financial services, ultimately reinforcing the bank's position as a trusted and recognized financial technology brand in the market.
Cecilia XU
CB INTERNATIONAL BANK LLC
email us here