Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 21, 2023 FDA Publish Date: November 21, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Coconut Company Name: Publix Supermarkets Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Publix Supermarkets, Inc. Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov 17, 2023 - Publix Super Markets, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall on specific batches of private label Egg Custard Pie purchased Publix stores in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach counties between Octo. 20, 2023, and Nov. 16, 2023, that may contain an undeclared coconut allergen:

Product GTIN# Sold Between Egg Custard Pie 4141537891 10/20/2023 – 11/16/2023

The Egg Custard Pie package may contain a coconut pie. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut may run the risk of serious life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted products have been removed from all store shelves," said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. "To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our customer care department toll-free at 1-800-242-1227 or visit our website at publix.com".

