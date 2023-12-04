New Townhome Development Breaks Ground on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines, IA
Waterbury Commons: Modern Townhomes with EV chargers & sophisticated amenities hit Des Moines' Waterbury Neighborhood. Pre-sales for Spring '24 begin!DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterbury Commons Brings Modern Living & Historic Charm
Located at 4820 Ingersoll Avenue, Waterbury Commons consists of sophisticated modern style townhomes in the coveted Waterbury neighborhood of Des Moines, Iowa.
The community is being built by Platinum Development Company, which has been featured in past Des Moines Home Show Expos and is known for outstanding quality and craftsmanship.
John Manfredy, the Chicago based architect, declared at the groundbreaking ceremony, 'We plan to deliver 18 market rate townhomes within the next 12 months, with the first deliveries starting in spring of 2024. These will be modern and sophisticated units equipped with EV chargers, 2 car garages, and an open floor plan. They'll feature 13-foot vaulted ceilings in the master bedrooms and bathrooms. All units will offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and come with a 9-year tax abatement, making them an exceptional offering in Des Moines’ vibrant housing market.'
"We are thrilled to bring Waterbury Commons to the Des Moines market," said Phil Akason, CFO of Platinum Development. "This project fills a gap in the market for buyers wanting downtown living and a neighborhood feel - it’s the best of both worlds.” Available homes start at $639,900 to $649,000, with options available to customize.
Michael Wolnerman, local entrepreneur and member of the development team, added, “Waterbury Commons is conveniently located near award-winning restaurants, the Des Moines Arts Center, theaters, and other cultural activities. The prestigious Waterbury Neighborhood’s canopy-covered streets lined with trees are ideal for walking. Nearby Gray’s Lake Park and Water Works Park offer walking, running, cycling, and other recreational activities.”
Interested buyers can learn more by visiting the development's website, where they can register for updates, schedule a virtual tour, and discuss options to customize a unit.
For more information, visit www.waterburycommonsliving.com.
Contact:
Waterbury Commons Living -
Email: info@waterburycommonsliving.com
Phone: (515) 416-4466
Developers: John Manfredy, Phil Akason, Michael Wolnerman, Sonia Rabbani, Paul Sterngold, Pat Gage
Contractor: Platinum Development Company
Listed by Colin Panzi and Abby Conley with Ankeny Real Estate Group
Abby Conley
Ankeny Real Estate Group/ REMAX Precision
+1 515-416-4466
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube