Small Saskatchewan Publisher Lilac Arch Press Launches Four New Accessible Novels
Four new novels designed for those with cognitive impairments such as dementia hit the shelves
I thought hi-lo books for adults who experience cognitive impairment could be a great tool for people who face challenges finding materials that are inclusive,”REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where accessibility awareness is rising, a beacon of hope emerges in Lilac Arch Press’s high-interest, low-difficulty (also known as hi- lo) books for adults. These books offer not just a source of entertainment, but a lifeline to the joys of reading. These books remind us of the enduring power of stories and their ability to connect, comfort, and enrich our lives.
With several children’s books, a handful of journals, and four novels already under their belt, the small press based out of Saskatchewan has just released four new hi-lo novels, all with holiday themes.
“I thought hi-lo books for adults who experience cognitive impairment could be a great tool for people who face challenges finding materials that are inclusive,” says founder Denise Leduc.
Building on their mission to make literature accessible to all, Lilac Arch Press’s latest releases are a bridge to the world of imagination for those that are often overlooked by the mainstream publishing industry. These holiday themed hi-lo books are crafted to resonate with themes of joy, celebration, and the human spirit. This latest venture is a shining example of their innovative approach, inviting adults with cognitive impairments to rediscover the magic of storytelling. These novels are not just a reading experience; they are a stance towards inclusivity, bringing the warmth and comfort of a good story to a broader audience this holiday season.
About Lilac Arch Press: Lilac Arch Press is a publishing house head-quartered out of Aylesbury, Saskatchewan that is committed to designing books that are accessible for everyone. They do this by working with authors and illustrators for each of their four lines of books; high interest/low reading level (otherwise known as hi-lo books), their children’s line that often tackles tough topics that kids are faced with, their line of journals, and their anthologies series. Formed in 2022, the small press is a member of SaskBooks, and has published 16 titles over the past 14 months.
You can read Yuletide Reconnections, A Ruby Red Christmas, The Sapphire Heist: A Snowberry Cove Mystery, and A Recipe for Christmas Joy, along with their other books on their website, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or order through your local bookstore.
