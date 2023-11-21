Navy primes for Thanksgiving festivities

As Thanksgiving approaches, Navy culinary specialists (CSs) are tirelessly preparing traditional holiday favorites for Sailors deployed around the world.

Sailor morale is a key component to mission success, but it takes on an increased significance during the holiday season. The food CSs prepare during this time of year creates a sense of familiarity among Sailors and has a positive effect on their morale.

“Culinary specialists in our fleets never take a day off and the holidays are no exception,” said Navy Food Service Director Cmdr. Brian Bieber.

This year the Navy predicts CSs in their afloat galleys will prepare 85,195 pounds of roast turkey, 39,380 pounds of mashed potatoes, 23,650 pounds of stuffing, 17,600 pounds of sweet potatoes, 9,680 pounds of green bean casserole, 5,335 pounds of cranberry sauce, 3,960 gallons of gravy, and 8,635 assorted pies for Sailors.

Baked ham, corn, and eggnog will also be on the menu.

While Thanksgiving is a time of celebration, Sailors remain focused on the Navy’s mission.

All meals offer a variety of food options that collectively meet warfighters’ performance requirements.

The Navy’s more than 8,000 highly trained CSs play a critical role in Sailor quality of life. An important part of any deployment, CSs prepare food that sustains warfighters whether they’re deployed ashore or afloat.

