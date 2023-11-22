Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. Receives Health Canada Approval for Expanded Controlled Substance Operations Following HVAC Revisions

NAPANEE, Ontario, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lophos Holdings Inc. ("Lophos", or the "Company") (CSE:MESC) is delighted to share additional information on its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., which has achieved an important milestone by obtaining a significant amendment to its Controlled Substance Dealer's license by Health Canada for its facility located in Napanee, Ontario.



"This approval marks a significant milestone for Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., demonstrating the company's dedication to responsible and ethical pharmaceutical exploration," said Giselle Barona, QPIC.

This achievement seeks to expand the company's capabilities, allowing it to engage in the possession, storage, sale, and transportation of additional controlled substances at its licensed facility. With Health Canada’s recent amendment approval, Lophos Pharmaceuticals is poised to handle a broader range of controlled substances, including but not limited to:

N-Methyl-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDMA) Ketamine Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) Mescaline Psilocin Psilocybin



The Lophos Pharmaceuticals facility had previously obtained approval for the production of Psilocin, Psilocybin, and Mescaline and maintains this authorization.

Updated Facility Highlights:

Authorized to produce mescaline, psilocin, and psilocybin.

Authorized for the sale, transportation, and distribution of controlled substances including mescaline, psilocin, and psilocybin, DMT, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine.

Privately owned, state-of-the-art facility spanning 10,000 sq. ft., recently constructed for optimal functionality.

Advanced laboratory equipped with cutting-edge technology.

Robust security measures ensuring safe storage of controlled substances.

Occupancy inspection with the city is underway.

This strategic expansion not only enhances Lophos Pharmaceuticals’ testing capabilities but also positions the company to offer its expertise to other entities in the pharmaceutical and research industries seeking services related to these controlled substances.

It is important to note that Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp. is presently in the process of awaiting city approval for the occupancy of its facility. The company plans to initiate operations promptly upon the approval of occupancy.

Alongside its activities related to controlled substance testing, storage, and distribution, Lophos Pharmaceuticals will also manage a peyote cultivation facility on the same premises, adhering strictly to all applicable regulations.

The approval of this amendment marks a noteworthy achievement for Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., underscoring the company’s commitment to conscientious and ethical exploration in the field of pharmaceuticals.

About Lophos

The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Lophos Pharmaceuticals Corp., is a biosciences company that specializes in Peyote cultivation, research, and sale. It is also licensed to possess, sell/provide, send, transport and deliver the controlled substances covered by their Controlled Substances Dealers License (CSDL), namely mescaline, psilocin, psilocybin, LSD, DMT, MDMA, and ketamine, as well as produce mescaline, psilocin and psilocybin.

