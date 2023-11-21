New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces 3rd Quarter 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY —

Casino Net Revenue and Gross Operating Profit:

Based upon filings from the casino licensees made with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, the casino licensees reported 3rd quarter 2023 Net Revenue of $971.8 million, reflecting a 0.9% decrease over the same quarter last year. Casino licensees reported 3rd quarter 2023 Gross Operating Profit of $281.2 million, a 7.5% decrease compared to 3rd quarter 2022.

For the first nine months of 2023, Net Revenue reached $2.5 billion, increasing 0.6% from the comparative nine-month period last year. Gross Operating Profit for the first nine months of 2023 reached $632.1 million, a decrease of 4.2% compared to the same period last year.

Hotel Occupancy:

The hotel occupancy rate in the industry’s casino hotels for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was 85.6%, which is a decrease of 1.1 percentage points compared to the 3rd quarter of 2022. The occupancy rate for the nine months ended September 2023 was 75.2%, a decrease of 1.0 percentage points from the comparable period last year.

