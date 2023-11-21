Submit Release
11/21/23 – OAHU COMMUNITY LISTENING SESSION

Oahu Listening Session December 12-13

(click on image for flyer)

Please join us for community listening sessions on Oʻahu. There are two options to participate. Chairperson Dawn Chang, and Deputies Laura Kaakua and Kaleo Manuelwill be joined by DLNR leadership and staff from multiple divisions that work with Oʻahu’s communities.

Following a brief introduction from the Chairperson and short descriptions by division staff about their areas of work, we will have an open question-and-response session to learn more about your needs and hear your input.

We look forward to you joining us and sharing your manaʻo so we can work together in caring for our lands, waters, iwi kupuna and wahi pana.

