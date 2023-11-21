Governor Abbott Announces Mineral Wells Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

TEXAS, November 21 - November 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of Mineral Wells, Visit Mineral Wells, and Downtown Mineral Wells will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Wednesday, November 29.



"Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Mineral Wells, we can ensure even more Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."



TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.



Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Mineral Wells workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Mineral Wells will join 53 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.



Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.



Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Mineral Wells

Wednesday, November 29 at 6:00 PM



Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce

Community Room

107 N Oak Ave

Mineral Wells, TX 76067



To join virtually: bit.ly/TMO_MineralWells



For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/730459218921037/



Questions may be directed to: Brittany Brown, City of Mineral Wells Main Street Manager, 940-445-7794, bbrown@mineralwellstx.gov



Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

