Governor Abbott Renews Wildfire Disaster Declaration In November 2023

TEXAS, November 21 - November 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME: 

WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on August 11, 2023, certifying that wildfires that began on July 24, 2023, posed an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property in several counties; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has confirmed that those same wildfire conditions continue to exist in these and other counties in Texas, with the exception of Archer, Atascosa, Bell, Bexar, Brazos, Burnet, Calhoun, Callahan, Clay, Coke, Coleman, Comal, Cooke, Coryell, Denton, Dickens, Eastland, Edwards, Fannin, Fayette, Gregg, Guadalupe, Hamilton, Hood, Karnes, Kendall, Kleberg, Lampasas, Lavaca, Live Oak, Mills, Orange, Palo Pinto, Parker, Pecos, Randall, Rockwall, Runnels, Sabine, San Saba, Shackelford, Somervell, Stephens, Sutton, Tyler, Wichita, Wilson, Yoakum, and Young Counties;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby amend and renew the aforementioned proclamation and declare a disaster in Armstrong, Bailey, Baylor, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Brooks, Cameron, Carson, Castro, Cochran, Collin, Crockett, Culberson, Dimmit, Donley, Duval, Ector, El Paso, Garza, Glasscock, Gray, Hale, Hall, Haskell, Hemphill, Hidalgo, Hudspeth, Jack, Jasper, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Kenedy, King, Kinney, Knox, LaSalle, Lamb, Lipscomb, Martin, Maverick, Medina, Mitchell, Moore, Newton, Nolan, Oldham, Potter, Presidio, Reagan, Reeves, Refugio, Roberts, San Patricio, Scurry, Sherman, Starr, Stonewall, Terrell, Throckmorton, Upton, Val Verde, Ward, Webb, Wheeler, Wilbarger, Willacy, Winkler, Wise, Zapata, and Zavala Counties.

Pursuant to Section 418.017 of the Texas Government Code, I authorize the use of all available resources of state government and of political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to cope with this disaster.

Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or any order or rule of a state agency that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with this disaster shall be suspended upon written approval of the Office of the Governor.  However, to the extent that the enforcement of any state statute or administrative rule regarding contracting or procurement would impede any state agency’s emergency response that is necessary to protect life or property threatened by this declared disaster, I hereby authorize the suspension of such statutes and rules for the duration of this declared disaster.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 20th day of November, 2023.  

GREG ABBOTT
Governor


ATTESTED BY:


JANE NELSON
Secretary of State 
 

View the Governor's proclamation.

