Pet Food Packaging Market Estimated to Reach $14.9 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Food Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2023 to USD 14.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising demand for convenience and high-quality pet food products, driven by pet owners seeking convenient packaging formats and premium pet options, fuels market growth. The surge in urban population and changing lifestyles have led to increased pet ownership, further boosting the demand for pet food and packaging. The diversity in packaging materials, including plastics, paper, metal, and others, allows for customization and innovation in pet food packaging, catering to various consumer preferences and environmental concerns. The evolving needs of pet owners, pet food industry growth, and sustainability considerations influence the pet food packaging market.

List of Key Players in Pet Food Packaging Market:

Amcor plc (Switzerland) Mondi plc (UK) Sonoco Products Company (US) Berry Global Inc. (US) Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland) Constantia Flexibles (Austria) Crown Holdings, Inc. (US) Smurfit Kappa Group plc (Ireland) Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg) Transcontinental Inc. (Canada) Silgan Holdings Inc. (US) Winpak Ltd. (Canada) Sealed Air Corporation (US) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Pet Food Packaging Market:

Drivers: Rising pet ownership to drive the demand for pet food packaging Restraints: Stringent pet food quality and safety regulations Opportunity: E-commerce focused solutions. Challenge: Balancing sustainability with performance and durability

Key Findings of the Study:

In terms of value and volume, bags is estimated to lead the pet food packaging market in 2022. In terms of value and volume, dry food is estimated to lead the pet food packaging industry in 2022. In terms of value and volume, dog food is estimated to lead the pet food packaging industry in 2022. North America is projected to account for the largest share in the pet food packaging industry during the forecast period.

Based on the material type, the paper & paper board segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Paper and paperboard have garnered attention as major material types in pet food packaging for their eco-friendly and biodegradable properties that align with the growing consumer demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Pet owners, increasingly conscious of their ecological footprint, prefer packaging materials that are recyclable and pose minimal harm to the environment. Paper and paperboard meet these criteria, making them an attractive choice for pet food manufacturers appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

Based on product type, metal cans are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Metal cans offer exceptional protection against oxygen, light, and moisture, ensuring long-term freshness and quality of pet food products. They are recyclable, aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable, eco-friendly packaging options. Metal cans are tamper-evident and have a premium aesthetic appeal, making them suitable for premium and specialty pet food products. As pet owners increasingly prioritize the health and well-being of their pets, the preservation and sustainability of metal cans contribute to their significant growth in the pet food packaging market.

Based on food type the dry food segment dominated the pet food packaging market during the forecast period. Dry pet food offers efficient storage, longer shelf life, and cost-effectiveness compared to wet or frozen pet foods. Its lightweight nature makes it well-suited for various packaging types, including bags and containers, contributing to its dominance in the market. Furthermore, dry pet food aligns with pet owners seeking products that promote dental health and ease of feeding, further solidifying its position as the leading food type in pet food packaging.

Based on animal type, the dog type accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The sheer population of dogs as pets worldwide drives the demand for dog food, resulting in a substantial market size. The trend toward premium and specialized dog food products, including grain-free, organic, and breed-specific options, has fueled growth within this category, necessitating a wide range of packaging solutions to cater to diverse consumer preferences. The shift toward online shopping for pet supplies has led to an increased demand for smaller, convenient packaging formats, such as pouches and single-serve containers, to meet the needs of e-commerce distribution. These factors make dog food the largest animal food segment in the pet food packaging market.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the pet food packaging market in 2023, with India the fastest market in the region during the forecast period recording a CAGR of 6.18% from 2023 to 2028 in terms of value. The region’s rising urbanization and burgeoning middle class have increased pet ownership, driving the demand for pet food products and their packaging. Furthermore, the e-commerce boom in the Asia Pacific has created a surge in online pet food sales, requiring specialized packaging for efficient distribution. These factors, coupled with the region’s expanding pet food industry, position Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing market for pet food packaging.

