NICKI MICHEAUX’S “SUMMER OF VIOLENCE” GARNERS MULTIPLE ACCOLADES AND CRITICAL ACCLAIM DURING FESTIVAL RUN
(L-R) Jahking Guillory, Madhulika Krishnan, Nicki Micheaux, Kasey Inez, and Casting Director Kristy Lugo attend the DTLA Screening of "Summer of Violence" Nov. 3, 2023 (photo by Earl Gibson III)
Debut Film Triumphs at Prestigious Tallgrass, Austin and DTLA Film Festivals; Sold Out Screenings in Denver
Thanks to everyone for voting for us. They are proving each day that there is indeed an audience for poetry on film. I wish to thank the incredible cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with immense pride and excitement that we announce the remarkable success of Nicki Micheaux's directorial debut, "Summer of Violence," which has earned accolades and standing ovations at several prestigious film festivals over the past few months. The film not only claimed the coveted Best Picture award but also received the Audience Favorite Award at the DTLA Film Festival, as the sold out Centerpiece film. Furthermore, Micheaux was honored with the Outstanding First Feature Award at the Tallgrass Film Festival, and "Summer of Violence" has been nominated for the Narrative Jury Award at the Austin Film Festival.
Nicki Micheaux, a veteran actress celebrated for her outstanding work in television series like "Lincoln Heights," "In The Dark," and "The Shield," has now established herself as a rising talent behind the camera with "Summer of Violence." The film explores the complexities of coming of age in America through the lens of poetry. The screenplay and the poetry are both written by Micheaux.
Micheaux delves into the lives of its characters, revealing their struggles, dreams, and the enduring power of hope while set against a tumultuous time in 1993 Denver with the murder rate at an unprecedented high. She demonstrates exceptional skills for storytelling and directing with this piece. Rod Machen for The Austin Chronicle raves about the film saying: “This romance lets Micheaux capture something beautiful that rarely makes it onto film. The couple couples, expressing tenderness and intimacy that is hardly ever the province of lovers who are both young and of color. It’s a piece of representation that sets “Summer of Violence” apart from its peers.”
The DTLA Film Festival, known for showcasing emerging talent and groundbreaking storytelling, recognized "Summer of Violence" as the Best Picture, highlighting Nicki Micheaux's exceptional directorial skills and the movie's thought-provoking storytelling. Carolyn Schroeder, Director of Programming, states, “The quality of this year’s entries was stellar, and we’re especially proud of the fact that all three of our showcase films - Opening Night, Centerpiece and Closing Night - were by women directors.” Additionally, the Audience Award at the DTLA Film Festival is a testament to the film's ability to resonate with a wide range of viewers and evoke powerful emotions. The audience's enthusiastic response to "Summer of Violence" reaffirms its universal appeal and lasting impact.
At the Tallgrass Film Festival, Nicki Micheaux was awarded the Outstanding First Feature honor, acknowledging her exceptional talent in delivering a compelling and moving narrative in her directorial debut. This prestigious recognition serves as a testament to her artistic vision and storytelling prowess. "Summer of Violence" has also been nominated for the Narrative Jury Award at the Austin Film Festival, an esteemed honor that recognizes the film's outstanding narrative and its contribution to the world of cinema.
The film’s 2023 run closed out with the Black Harvest Film Festival in Chicago and the Denver Film Festival in early November. Although no trophies were awarded at these two festivals, the film had solid showings in each market with two sold out screenings in Denver and a robust amount of positive feedback from audiences and critics alike. The film shot for 9 days in Denver, the original story setting, and many locals became part of the production in front of and behind the cameras. Brother Jeff Fard, Founder of Brother Jeff’s Cultural Center located in the heart of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, states, “Naomi’s story is masterfully written and portrayed, along with an exceptional supporting cast that makes seeing Summer of Violence a must. The multiple love stories that emerge in the film proves that love indeed conquers all, including violence.” The Cultural Center was used as a location for La La’s Lounge in the film. When asked about his experience working with the production, he states, “The excellence and attention to detail that I witnessed during the filming of Summer of Violence is certainly reflected in the final product of this amazing film.”
Nicki Micheaux expresses her gratitude to the DTLA Film Festival, the Tallgrass Film Festival, and the Austin Film Festival for their recognition of "Summer of Violence." Micheaux states,” I am overwhelmed with all of these accolades. Having our film win Best Picture at the DTLA Film Festival is an amazing treat. The festival was so welcoming, the audience was so great. Thanks to everyone for voting for us. They are proving each and every day that there is indeed an audience for poetry on film. I’m so excited to bring meaningful stories to the screen and wish to thank the incredible cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.``
For more information please visit Summer of Violence website. For downloadable photos Click Here.
About Nicki Micheaux:
Nicki Micheaux is a seasoned actress known for her remarkable work in television series, including "Lincoln Heights," "In The Dark," and "The Shield." With her directorial debut, "Summer of Violence," she has transitioned to become a talented filmmaker, receiving accolades and recognition for her storytelling prowess.
About "Summer of Violence":"Summer of Violence" is a coming of age love story set during the turbulent summer of 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Directed by Nicki Micheaux, the film has received critical acclaim, won Best Picture at the DTLA Film Festival, earned the Outstanding First Feature award at the Tallgrass Film Festival, and been nominated for the Narrative Jury Award at the Austin Film Festival.The film stars Kasey Inez, Jahking Guillory, Madhulika Krishnan and Damon Gupton. The film is produced by Efuru Flowers, Sean Riggs, Nicki Micheaux, Maureen Mottley, Brian Mitchell, and Stelio Savante. Executive Producers are Johnny Wimbrey, Brian Mitchell, Sonya Marchand, Crystal Wimbrey, Psalms Wimbrey, Hannah Wimbrey and Nicki Micheaux.
