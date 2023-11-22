Last day to invest in Momento AI via StartEngine

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Momento AI, the AI company on a mission to mainstream personal AI interactions, has a crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine that is set to close in less than 24 hours

Momento AI allows individuals to create a digital twin of themselves using historical and real-time data. Users of Momento AI can monetize their digital clones through follower subscriptions and sponsorships, paving the way for a future where everyone can profit from their AI counterpart.

Here's a snapshot of what makes Momento AI a compelling opportunity:

•Strategic Investment by Amazon Web Services: Last month, Momento AI secured a strategic investment from Amazon Web Services, marking a significant partnership to shape the next generation of AI interaction.

•Impressive Backing from Silicon Valley Heavyweights: The company has already raised $4.5 million in funding from notable Silicon Valley venture capitalists, including Mark Pincus (founder of Zynga), Ripple, Cadenza Capital, and other influential backers.

•Rapid User Adoption: Since their September 2023 launch, Momento AI has attracted over 500,000 users, a testament to the growing demand for innovative AI solutions. The company was also voted Product Hunt’s #1 product of the day, underscoring its popularity within the tech community.

As the crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine approaches its deadline, Momento AI encourages interested investors to seize the opportunity and be part of the future of AI technology. With less than 24 hours left, this is a chance to become a stakeholder in a company that is shaping the landscape of personal AI interactions.

visit https://www.startengine.com/offering/momentoai for more information.

Don't miss your chance to be at the forefront of the AI revolution. Invest in Momento AI today.

