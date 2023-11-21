Lakeport City Council to hold special, regular meetings Tuesday to discuss appointments, courthouse project

At the regular meeting beginning at 6 p.m., City Manager Kevin Ingram will present a resolution confirming the fulfillment of all provisions outlined in the memorandum of understandings, dated Jan. 11, 2011, and July 19, 2011, between the Judicial Council of California and the city of Lakeport in connection with the development of the new Lake County Superior Courthouse to be located at 675 Lakeport Blvd.