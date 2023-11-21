Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,051 in the last 365 days.

Why Newsom and California lawmakers want the state Supreme Court to remove a 2024 ballot proposition

A ballot measure being pushed by business groups could place strict new limits on the ability of state and local governments to raise taxes. But California Democrats — from Governor Gavin Newsom to mayors from around the state — are asking the state Supreme Court to invalidate the proposition and remove it from the 2024 ballot.

You just read:

Why Newsom and California lawmakers want the state Supreme Court to remove a 2024 ballot proposition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more