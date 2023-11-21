Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO)

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces that it has commenced an investigation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/compensation2/spero-therapeutics-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

