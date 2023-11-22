Wine Stain Off Announces Release of New Red Wine Stain Remover

Wine Stain Off Logo

With this release, Wine Stain Off aims to help wine lovers recover from spills quickly and easily

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Stain Off, a new Denver Colorado based company, announced today the full nationwide launch of its Red Wine Stain Remover. Wine Stain Off, www.winestainoff.com, allows customers to quickly and easily remove new and old red wine stains from carpets, upholstery, furniture, fabrics and laundry. Wine Stain Off comes in a 24 oz spray bottle and ships nationwide within the United States.

Wine Stain Off is specially formulated to remove red wine stains without any rubbing, scrubbing or blotting. “There are two things I know about wine lovers, they are passionate about their wine, and they spill,” said the Founder of Wine Stain Off. “Spilling is bad enough, but having to get on your hands and knees to clean and scrub is even worse. After continually spilling red wine on a light colored couch with white pillows, the idea for Wine Stain Off was born." Wine Stain Off is formulated and designed to be easy to use- identify the stain, saturate it with Wine Stain Off, and the powerful formula does the work in removing the stain. Wine Stain Off can be applied to freshly spilled wine, or on old red wine stains.

Wine Stain Off is available for purchase on their website for $29.99, with free shipping nationwide.

About Wine Stain Off

Wine Stain Off is a direct-to-consumer brand focused on making the removal of red wine stains easy and painless. Based in Denver Colorado, Wine Stain Off ships nationwide and helps customers everywhere remove those unwanted red wine stains, without the hard work.

Please email Hello@winestainoff.com for inquiries, partnership and wholesale questions, or contact us via our website at www.winestainoff.com.