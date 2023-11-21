Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,246 in the last 365 days.

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, from Nov. 25 until sunset on the day of interment as a mark of respect for the memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 96.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden. Funeral services are set for Nov. 29 for Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter.

You just read:

Burgum directs flags flown at half-staff in memory of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more