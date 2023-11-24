Unwrap A Holiday Adventure at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Submit Release
WISCONSIN DELLS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalahari Resorts, home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, has something for everyone to love this holiday season. Awarded the 2023 #1 Indoor Waterpark Resort by USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Awards, Kalahari offers the ultimate holiday getaway experience all under one roof.

Families forget the cold weather as they play in the giant wave pool, relax in the lazy river, or get their adrenaline pumping on thrilling waterslides. The children’s areas have slides, swings, and zero-entry pools sized just for them.

Each Kalahari location offers the ultimate holiday getaway experience all under one roof, a massive family entertainment center with action-packed activities, dozens of arcade games, and various dining options. Spa Kalahari is a full-service onsite spa featuring massages, nail services, and other amenities to help that holiday stress melt away.

Kalahari Resorts are located in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The newest Kalahari Resort is scheduled to open in 2026 in Virginia.

