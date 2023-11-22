Submit Release
"Knight Watchmen" Finale: Sacrifice, Survival, & Shadows of Donovan Corp in Not So Sane Entertainment’s Gripping Series

The poster to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" created by Brett William Mauser.

QR Code to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" on Tubi.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Wesley Blake as Walter Baker and Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Michael Ochotorena as Weasel and Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Wesley Blake as Walter Baker and Christopher Henry as Johnson.

In "Knight Watchmen" Season 1 finale, loss grips the team. Personal sacrifices clash with justice pursuit amid Donovan Corporation's dark intentions.

Besides Knight Watchmen's superb acting and lovable characters, its biggest strength lies in its emotionally engaging and unpredictable story…”
— Charlie Michael Cargile, Juicebox Film and Television Reviews.
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Available on Tubi and Amazon Prime

“Knight Watchmen”
Season 1 Episode 6 - “The Mourning After”
45 min
TV-14
Crime · Sci-Fi · Drama

“The Mourning After” - The weight of a profound loss bears down on the Watchmen. As they grapple with grief, the pressing mission to serve a warrant on Johnson demands their focus. Survival isn't just about confronting external threats; it's about navigating the internal turmoil of loss, trust, and the haunting shadows of the past. Personal sacrifices become the order of the day, as the team strives to stand united in their pursuit of justice. But as they inch closer to the truth, the omnipotent Donovan Corporation intensifies its efforts, weaving a labyrinth of obstacles to keep the Watchmen from uncovering their dark intentions.

In this climactic finale of "Knight Watchmen" Season 1, the stakes have never been higher, and the lines between ally and adversary have never been more blurred.

Charlie Michael Cargile of Juicebox Film and Television Reviews delves into the series stating, “Besides Knight Watchmen's superb acting and lovable characters, its biggest strength lies in its emotionally engaging and unpredictable story…”

STARRING: Daniela Vidaurre (as Isabella Montoya), Nicole Mattox (as Cecilia), Wesley Blake (as Walter Baker)

TELEPLAY BY: Brett William Mauser

STORY BY: Brett William Mauser

CREATED BY: Brett William Mauser

DIRECTED BY: Brett William Mauser

Go to Tubi NOW to watch Season 1, Episode 6, “The Mourning After” “KNIGHT WATCHMEN”

Click HERE for photos

Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 562-201-4357
email us here

"Knight Watchmen" Available on Tubi and Amazon Prime!

