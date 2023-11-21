PA State Legislators Call for Congressional Support for Ceasefire and Release of Hostages



Harrisburg, PA (November 21, 2023)—Today members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly called for congressional support for a ceasefire, for the release of all hostages, and for humanitarian aid to residents throughout the region impacted by the ongoing violence. Writing to members of Pennsylvania’s Congressional Delegation, the state legislators expressed the following:

“We, the undersigned state elected representatives from across Pennsylvania, believe that all of us, no matter our religion, ethnicity, or nationality, deserve a life of safety and freedom for ourselves and our families. We are united with our constituents in grieving the violence against thousands of Israelis and Palestinians over the last few weeks. As of November 18th, according to the AP, over 1,200 Israelis and over 11,470 Palestinians, two-thirds of whom are women and children, have been killed, and about 2,700 Palestinians are reported missing. Approximately 240 Israelis are being held hostage by Hamas, including 32 children. Every life is sacred; one life lost is too many.

The letter was signed by the following Pennsylvania State Senators and State Representatives: