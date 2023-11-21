Submit Release
Lumos Pharma to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Webinar to Discuss Phase 2 OraGrowtH Trial Data and Treatment Potential of Oral LUM-201 for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

Webinar to be Held December 6, 2023 at 1:30pm EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD), announced today that the Company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar to discuss topline results from its Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 Trials in greater detail. Management will be joined by three esteemed thought leaders in the field of endocrinology:

  • Andrew Dauber, MD, Chief of Endocrinology at Children's National Medical Center, Washington, D.C.
  • Fernando Cassorla, MD, Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology at the Institute of Maternal and Child Research, University of Chile
  • Leslie A. Soyka, MD, Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology, UMass Memorial Medical Center; Associate Professor, UMass Chan Medical School, Worcester, MA

Virtual KOL Event: Review of Phase 2 OraGrowtH Trial Data and Treatment Potential of Oral LUM-201 for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Wednesday, December 6, 2023 | 1:30 PM EST

About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$3.4B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


