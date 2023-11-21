Travere Therapeutics to Present at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that company management will present at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 8:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-presentations, and a replay will be available for up to 30 days following the event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.