Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Four Eastern North Carolinians with 2023 Dogwood Awards

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today honored four North Carolinians in eastern North Carolina with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are given out annually to recognize people who are working to improve the health, safety, and well-being of their fellow North Carolinians.

Recipients in eastern North Carolina are:

Diannee Carden-Glenn, ekiM for Change

“Opioids are devastating our communities across the state – a pain that Diannee knows firsthand,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “In her son’s honor, Diannee founded ekiM for Change to help others wherever they are in their recovery journey and has been a vocal advocate for substance use treatment resources in eastern North Carolina.”

Diannee Carden-Glenn is the founder of ekiM for Change, a syringe service program in eastern North Carolina.

Officer Robert Daughety and Officer Sarah Butler, Jacksonville Police Department

“Officers Daughety and Butler were called into action to handle a difficult call,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Their calm and kind response helped save the life of a man experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Robert Daughety and Sarah Butler are officers with the Jacksonville Police Department.

Sheriff Clee Atkinson

“I’m grateful for Sheriff Atkinson’s leadership not only in Edgecombe County, but throughout the state,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He’s helping us find solutions to get more well-trained officers on the job to protect our communities.

Sheriff Clee Atkinson leads the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2023 Dogwood Award recipients are:

Lynn Guilliams, Fuquay-Varina Middle School Baker Burleson, parent advocate Survivors of sexual assault, Accepted by Amy Feath, Carousel Child Advocacy Center Sen. Tom McInnis Nidhi Sachdeva, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Diannee Carden-Glenn, ekiM For Change District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch, Prosecutorial District 43 Detective Tori Kennedy, Burlington Police Department Detective Josh Schultz, Burlington Police Department Jan and Ron Kimble, Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage Rashida Gittens, domestic violence victor and advocate Catherine Johnson, Guilford Family Justice Center Philip Cooper, Operation Gateway Mayor Preston Blakely, Town of Fletcher Officer Robert Daughety, Jacksonville Police Department Officer Sarah Butler, Jacksonville Police Department Sheriff Lowell Griffin, Henderson County Sheriff Clee Atkinson, Edgecombe County Kara Fox, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Maria Teresa Maza, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Ryan Etheridge, Cleveland County Schools Kimberly Jones, Chapel Hill High School Mayor Zeb Smathers, Town of Canton Rep. Kyle Hall Cady Thomas Cassandra Brooks, Medicaid Expansion advocate Firefighter Kevin Murphy, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department Captain Jeff Bright, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department Senator H.M. Michaux, Jr. Judge Shirley Fulton, North Carolina Superior Court Chancellor Kenneth E. Peacock, Appalachian State University Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr., North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Jonas Swartz, MD, MPH, Duke Health Ernestine Bryant, Brunswick County

