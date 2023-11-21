Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Honors Four Eastern North Carolinians with 2023 Dogwood Awards

For Immediate Release:
Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today honored four North Carolinians in eastern North Carolina with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. These awards are given out annually to recognize people who are working to improve the health, safety, and well-being of their fellow North Carolinians.

Recipients in eastern North Carolina are:

Diannee Carden-Glenn, ekiM for Change

“Opioids are devastating our communities across the state – a pain that Diannee knows firsthand,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “In her son’s honor, Diannee founded ekiM for Change to help others wherever they are in their recovery journey and has been a vocal advocate for substance use treatment resources in eastern North Carolina.”

Diannee Carden-Glenn is the founder of ekiM for Change, a syringe service program in eastern North Carolina.

Officer Robert Daughety and Officer Sarah Butler, Jacksonville Police Department

“Officers Daughety and Butler were called into action to handle a difficult call,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Their calm and kind response helped save the life of a man experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Robert Daughety and Sarah Butler are officers with the Jacksonville Police Department.

Sheriff Clee Atkinson

“I’m grateful for Sheriff Atkinson’s leadership not only in Edgecombe County, but throughout the state,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “He’s helping us find solutions to get more well-trained officers on the job to protect our communities.

Sheriff Clee Atkinson leads the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2023 Dogwood Award recipients are:

  1. Lynn Guilliams, Fuquay-Varina Middle School
  2. Baker Burleson, parent advocate
  3. Survivors of sexual assault, Accepted by Amy Feath, Carousel Child Advocacy Center
  4. Sen. Tom McInnis
  5. Nidhi Sachdeva, North Carolina Association of County Commissioners
  6. Diannee Carden-Glenn, ekiM For Change
  7. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch, Prosecutorial District 43
  8. Detective Tori Kennedy, Burlington Police Department
  9. Detective Josh Schultz, Burlington Police Department
  10. Jan and Ron Kimble, Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage
  11. Rashida Gittens, domestic violence victor and advocate
  12. Catherine Johnson, Guilford Family Justice Center
  13. Philip Cooper, Operation Gateway
  14. Mayor Preston Blakely, Town of Fletcher
  15. Officer Robert Daughety, Jacksonville Police Department
  16. Officer Sarah Butler, Jacksonville Police Department
  17. Sheriff Lowell Griffin, Henderson County
  18. Sheriff Clee Atkinson, Edgecombe County
  19. Kara Fox, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  20. Maria Teresa Maza, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  21. Ryan Etheridge, Cleveland County Schools
  22. Kimberly Jones, Chapel Hill High School
  23. Mayor Zeb Smathers, Town of Canton
  24. Rep. Kyle Hall
  25. Cady Thomas
  26. Cassandra Brooks, Medicaid Expansion advocate
  27. Firefighter Kevin Murphy, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department
  28. Captain Jeff Bright, on behalf of the Charlotte Fire Department
  29. Senator H.M. Michaux, Jr.
  30. Judge Shirley Fulton, North Carolina Superior Court
  31. Chancellor Kenneth E. Peacock, Appalachian State University
  32. Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr., North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
  33. Jonas Swartz, MD, MPH, Duke Health
  34. Ernestine Bryant, Brunswick County

