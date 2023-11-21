Submit Release
Semantic Arts Demo: The Future of Graph Deployment Through the Lens of Cyber Security and Application Development

Download the slides here>> In this session, we will demo three projects/products: The first is a developed Industry Knowledge Graph. IKG is a graph implementation of IBB data. IBB has a detailed comprehensive set of data about how companies and brands compete in the industry. Prior to this project the data was only available in […]

