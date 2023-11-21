Berlin Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order; Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3006520

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/21/23 at 1207

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release; Violation of a Relief From Abuse Order

ACCUSED: Calvin Lamphere

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VICTIM: Barbara Jarvis

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/21/23 at 1207 hours, Barbara Jarvis came to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin. She reported that she had been contacted by Calvin Lamphere. After further investigation it was determined Lamphere had court ordered conditions of release not to contact Jarvis. Jarvis also had a Relief From Abuse Order against Lamphere that prohibited contact.

Lamphere was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin. He was processed and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 11/22/23 at 1230 for the above charges. Lamphere was released to the custody of probation and parole and transported to the Northeast Correctional Facility for probation violations.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/23 at 1230

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held on violation of probation

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

