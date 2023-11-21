Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,325 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order; Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3006520

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert                           

STATION: Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/21/23 at 1207

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release; Violation of a Relief From Abuse Order

 

ACCUSED: Calvin Lamphere                                              

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Barbara Jarvis

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/21/23 at 1207 hours, Barbara Jarvis came to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin. She reported that she had been contacted by Calvin Lamphere. After further investigation it was determined Lamphere had court ordered conditions of release not to contact Jarvis. Jarvis also had a Relief From Abuse Order against Lamphere that prohibited contact.

 

Lamphere was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin. He was processed and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 11/22/23 at 1230 for the above charges. Lamphere was released to the custody of probation and parole and transported to the Northeast Correctional Facility for probation violations.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/22/23 at 1230          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility  

BAIL: Held on violation of probation

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order; Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more