Berlin Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order; Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A3006520
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/21/23 at 1207
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release; Violation of a Relief From Abuse Order
ACCUSED: Calvin Lamphere
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: Barbara Jarvis
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/21/23 at 1207 hours, Barbara Jarvis came to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin. She reported that she had been contacted by Calvin Lamphere. After further investigation it was determined Lamphere had court ordered conditions of release not to contact Jarvis. Jarvis also had a Relief From Abuse Order against Lamphere that prohibited contact.
Lamphere was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin. He was processed and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 11/22/23 at 1230 for the above charges. Lamphere was released to the custody of probation and parole and transported to the Northeast Correctional Facility for probation violations.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/23 at 1230
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held on violation of probation
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
