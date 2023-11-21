Devolution to York and North Yorkshire

Both councils provisionally approved the creation of the YNYCA in February 2023. The York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority Order 2023 to establish the YNYCA was laid in parliament on the 7 November 2023.

Who are the candidates for York and North Yorkshire mayor?

Parties are currently selecting their candidates for the new position of mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

The Conservative’s candidate will be Keane Duncan, a councillor and executive member for highways and transportation on North Yorkshire Council. 44 Connell D, ‘Keane Duncan Conservative candidate for Mayor of York’ The York Press, 15 July 2023, retrieved 12 October 2023, www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/23657713.keane-duncan-conservative-candidate-mayor-york/. Labour and the Liberal Democrats have yet to select and announce their candidates.

The Green Party’s candidate will be Kevin Foster, a North Yorkshire councillor. 45 //www.darlingtonandstocktontimes.co.uk/news/23895879.green-party-pick-ex-soldier-north-yorkshire-mayoral-vote/. Keith Tordoff has announced that he will run as an independent, having initially been selected by the Yorkshire Party as their candidate. 46 Harrogate Informer, ‘Keith Tordoff from Yorkshire Party to Independent for Mayoral campaign’ Harrogate Informer, 12 June 2023, retrieved 12 October 2023, www.harrogate-news.co.uk/2023/06/13/keith-tordoff-from-yorkshire-party-to-independent-for-mayoral-campaign/.

What powers will the mayor and combined authority hold?

The new mayor and combined authority will hold powers over transport, skills, planning and regeneration, and policing and fire services.

YNYCA will have control of a long-term investment fund, with £18m per year of funding promised by the government over 30 years. The authority will be responsible for the core adult education budget, and will have input into new local skills improvement plans.

Land assembly and compulsory purchase powers, the ability to designate mayoral development areas and establish mayoral development corporations, and the power to call in planning decisions will also be devolved. Up to £2.65m will be given to YNYCA as a one-off investment towards delivering low-carbon homes, to pilot new energy efficiency or shared ownership schemes. 47 Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, ‘York and North Yorkshire devolution deal’ Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, 1 August 2022, retrieved 12 October 2023, www.gov.uk/government/publications/york-and-north-yorkshire-devolution-deal/york-and-north-yorkshire-devolution-deal.

YNYCA will control a devolved transport budget, and will have bus franchising powers and power to draw up a local transport plan. It will also have control of a Key Route Network of major roads.

The powers of the police, fire and crime commissioner will be transferred to the mayor, with a deputy mayor appointed to carry out the everyday functions of the role.

The devolution deal recognises York and North Yorkshire’s ambition to become England’s first carbon-negative region, and commits to provide a £7m investment towards this. The devolution deal also includes a role in culture and tourism. YNYCA will be able to work in partnership with the Department for Culture Media and Sport’s arm’s length bodies to develop the region’s cultural potential.

The mayor will have the power to impose a council tax precept, with the agreement of the authority as a whole. The power to charge a business rates supplement is also being devolved.

How does York and North Yorkshire compare to the UK in terms of social and economic outcomes?

The YNYCA region as a whole lags the UK average in terms of labour productivity, but is above average in other economic indicators including disposable household income, skills and employment rates. However, on each of these indicators at least one ex-local authority area is below the UK average.

Most of the region falls below the national average for the share of workers commuting by public transport. Only York is above average on this measure. Scarborough and York are also the only two areas within YNYCA that have below UK average carbon emissions. Selby has the highest, at 168% of the UK national average, driven by industry and transport.

How does YNYCA overlap with other administrative boundaries?

YNYCA will cover the same geography as the York and North Yorkshire local enterprise partnership, which is being integrated into the combined authority.

The North Yorkshire police and the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are also coterminous with YNYCA, enabling the mayor to take on responsibility for these services.

North Yorkshire and York are both constituent authorities in Transport for the North, a sub-national transport body. 48 Transport for the North, ‘Local Authorities’ Transport for the North, (no date) retrieved 12 October 2023, www.transportforthenorth.com/our-north/local-authorities/.

The Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership includes and extends beyond YNYCA boundaries, and the devolution agreement does not include health.

York council will retain its status as a non-constituent member of neighbouring West Yorkshire Combined Authority.