Illinois man fatally shot while waterfowl hunting on Saturday

PANORA - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fatal hunting incident that occurred Saturday in Guthrie County. Seth Egelhoff, 26, of Chesterfield, IL, was killed Saturday while waterfowl hunting at the Bays Branch Wildlife Area in Guthrie County. 

The Guthrie Sheriff’s Department received an emergency call around 1:00 pm of a hunter sustaining a gunshot wound to the face at Bays Branch Wildlife Area.  Egelhoff was transported by Panora EMS. Lifesaving measures were given en route to Life Flight but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased shortly after leaving the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau.  

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Department, Panora EMS, and Iowa State Patrol assisted in the investigation.

The wildlife area is open for public use.

