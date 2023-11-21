Fremont County DUI Task Force focuses on impaired driving enforcement over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be fully staffed and looking for impaired drivers between Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 26.

DUI task force members are reminding Fremont County residents and visitors to buckle up, obey the speed limit and never drive impaired.

“We are seeing real results in the reduction of impaired driving in Fremont County through the cooperation of our citizens and the diligence of our officers, deputies and troopers," said Wyoming Department of Transportation senior public relations specialist Cody Beers of Riverton.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and BIA Wind River police departments.

Through October, 27 alcohol-related crashes had been reported in Fremont County in 2023, with one impaired driving fatality. By October 2022, there had been 39 alcohol-related crashes and 5 alcohol-related fatalities in 2022.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or ride sharing service to arrive home safely;

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take his/her keys and assist your friend in arriving home safely.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.