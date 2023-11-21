Man Succumbs to Injuries after Southwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest, DC.

On Monday, November 20, 2023, at approximately 9:29 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Gary Lavon Love III, of Southwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 23190411

