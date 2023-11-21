Outdoorsmen.com Completes LOI's To Purchase Five Major Trade Show Operators In The U.S. Hunting, Fishing, & RV Industry
We are very excited to expand our Outdoorsmen.com family as we head into the remainder of 2023 and position the company for explosive growth throughout 2024”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoorsmen.com, Inc., a social media and e-commerce technology company operating in the sporting goods industry, announced today that it has completed Letters Of Intent (LOI) with five major U.S. based trade show operators to acquire all of their annual consumer trade shows that service the hunting, fishing, and RV industry.
— Lynn Murphy, CEO
"We are very excited to expand our Outdoorsmen.com family as we head into the remainder of 2023 and position the company for explosive growth throughout 2024," said Outdoorsmen.com CEO, Lynn Murphy. "We are just getting started though, and plan to have another dozen trade show operators under a binding LOI in the coming months. Our target in the first year of acquisitions is seventy-five individual consumer shows, totaling more than $20 Million in annual revenue," added Murphy.
Outdoorsmen.com, Inc. announced earlier this year that it has made significant progress in preparing the company to go public, in an effort to execute faster on their aggressive roll-up strategy of small business operators and outdoor industry consumer trade shows. The company is working towards a public offering in the United States through a merger with an existing publicly traded company, a SPAC merger, or a direct IPO listing on NASDAQ or the NYSE.
About Outdoorsmen.com, Inc.
Outdoorsmen.com is one of the largest digital media and technology companies in North America, solely devoted to the hundreds of millions of outdoors men and business operators that contribute to an annual gross economic output of $862 billion from the U.S. outdoor economy. Their social networking technology brands cover the spectrum of the outdoor economy – from hunting and fishing to tennis, and from soccer and youth sports to biking, the millions of online users rely on Outdoorsmen.com for the best, most entertaining, useful, and relevant social connections. Outdoorsmen.com is a proud member of the Outdoor Industry Association. https://outdoorindustry.org
