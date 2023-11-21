Feed Ontario to release its annual Hunger Report on November 27, 2023

This report explores why hunger is becoming the new normal as Ontarians struggle to get ahead and presents data on food bank use in Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed Ontario will release the findings of its 2023 Hunger Report on Monday, November 27, 2023.

This year’s report includes an in-depth look at the drivers of food bank use as Ontario experiences record-breaking increases in food bank use. The report presents food bank use data from the past year and discusses how food banks are on the brink of not being able to meet the need in their community.

Embargoed copies of the 2023 Hunger Report will be available to journalists in advance. The embargo will lift on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 12:01 a.m.

Request an embargoed copy: Email Andrea Waters at andrea@feedontario.ca indicating that you accept the embargo conditions.

Attend the Hunger Report press event:

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 9:30 – 10 a.m. Location: Queens Park Media Studio, Rm. 149 - 111 Wellesley Street West, Toronto, ON M7A 1A2 Details: Feed Ontario and members of the provincial food bank network will be on site at Queens Park to present key findings from the Hunger Report and answer questions from the press.

About the Feed Ontario Hunger Report

The Hunger Report is the only comprehensive, province-wide report on hunger and food bank use in Ontario. The report discusses poverty trends and factors driving the continued need for food banks in the province. The 2023 Hunger Report is available to news media only under an embargo that will end at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time, November 27, 2023.

Fork in the Road – Online Tool

Alongside the 2023 Hunger Report, Feed Ontario has launched its new online platform ‘Fork in the Road’. This interactive tool guides users through some of the tough decisions that Ontarians living on a low income face each month as well as the systematic forces that trap them in poverty. Can you make it through the month? This interactive digital experience tool will be available on November 27, 2023, on the Feed Ontario website. Embargoed access is also available upon request.

About Feed Ontario:

From securing fresh and healthy food sources to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in its work to end poverty and hunger. Join Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides the equivalent of 2 meals to an Ontarian facing hunger. Learn more at www.feedontario.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Waters | Feed Ontario | andrea@feedontario.ca| 416-656-4100 x2941