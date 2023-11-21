2023 DNR Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants awarded to rural fire departments

More than $415,000 in 50 percent cost-share grants were recently awarded to 131 Iowa rural fire departments to help their efforts to protect Iowan’s and their property from wildfires. The grants offer valuable funding assistance for wildfire suppression, personal protective and communications equipment.

The following fire departments will receive 2023 Volunteer Fire Assistance grants: Alburnett, Allison, Amana, Anamosa, Anita, Aplington, Ashton, Atlantic, Audubon, Avoca, Baxter, Belle Plaine, Blakesburg, Brighton, Burt, Camanche, Cascade, Castana, Centerville, Centralia/Peosta, Chariton, Charlotte, Cherokee, Clarinda, Clermont, College-Ely-Putnam, College Springs, Colwell, Creston, Denmark, DeWitt, Dike, Dixon, Dow City-Arion, Elberon, Elliott, Estherville, Fairbank, Fort Atkinson, Garber, Gilman, Glenwood, Greeley, Greene, Grundy Center, Hancock, Harlan, Harpers Ferry, Haverhill, Hills, Hornick, Hospers, Houghton Cedar Twsp, Humeston, Independence, Indiana Twsp, Inwood, Ionia, Irwin, Jefferson-Monroe, Jesup, Jewell, Key West, Laurens, Le Claire, Libertyville, Little Sioux, Logan, Luana, Luzerne, Madrid, Manilla, Maquoketa, McGregor, Melbourne, Meriden, Millersburg, Modale, Montezuma, Moorhead, Morley, Morning Sun, Moulton, Moville, New Albin, New London, North Keokuk Co, Oak Twsp, Onawa, Ossian, Otho, Oxford Junction, Oxford, Pleasantville, Polk City, Postville, Prescott, Protivin, Quimby, Randolph, Ridgeway, Riverton, Saint Olaf, Searsboro, Sheldon, Shenandoah, Sidney, Sigourney, Solon/Tri-Twsp, State Center, Strawberry Point, Stuart, Tama, Tiffin, Toledo, Truro, Ute, Van Horne, Villisca, Vining, Vinton, Volga City, Wallingford, Washington, Waukon, Webb, West Union, Winfield, Woodbine, Wyoming and Yale.

These grants are made possible through Iowa DNR Forestry, in cooperation with US Forest Service - State and Private Forestry.

Gail Kantak, fire supervisor with DNR Forestry, reminds all fire departments of the importance of submitting Wildland Fire Reports whenever they respond to a wildland fire or provide assistance to a prescribed or controlled wildland fire. Wildland fire reporting forms are available at www.iowadnr.gov/fire.

Departments returning these reports receive priority points when the Fire Assistance grant applications are scored. These wildland fire reports are compiled locally and nationally and are reported to Congress.