Homeownership Forum Aims to Increase the Number of Black Homeowners in the Winston-Salem Area

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MWINS Consulting, in partnership with the Winston-Salem Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (WSAC) and Financial Pathways of the Piedmont, presents the North Carolina Black Homeownership Forum on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation, Enterprise Conference and Event Center 1922 S Martin Luther King Jr Drive. Doors Open at 9:30 a.m., and the event begins at 10:00 a.m.

The purpose of this event is to inform, educate and strategize. The homeownership rate among Black Americans is lower than other minority groups," Monique Winston, President of MWINS Consulting and real estate title executive. "Unfortunately, decades after the passing of the Fair Housing Act, black families continue to struggle with homeownership. Moreover, the gap between black and white families is larger than over 80 years ago when the Federal Housing Administration was created. This reality necessitates direct, intentional, and targeted intervention."

This in-person forum begins with a lively networking session with music, photo opportunities, food and more. There will also be giveaways of cash and appliances.

Attendees will:

· Learn the "WHY" behind homeownership; There will be a special presentation of the recently released State of Housing in Black America Report

· Receive valuable information about preparing for the homeownership journey and the tools and techniques to ensure sustainable homeownership

· Establish their next steps toward the journey of homeownership or real estate acquisition

According to the most recent Prosperity Now Scorecard (2021 data):

· The overall homeownership rate for Winston-Salem is 54.2%.

· The homeownership rate is 38.3% for blacks compared to 64.9% for whites.

· The homeownership rate for blacks in Winston-Salem, NC, is below the national and state rates for blacks.

As a co-host of this event, Financial Pathways, through its Center for Home Ownership® (CHO), is well positioned to help the attendees prepare for homeownership wherever they are in the process and after the event. They can also offer up to $50,000 in down payment assistance to eligible participants through its partnership with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency and the Community Partners Loan Pool program.

"This event is a great opportunity to continue giving back to the community via one of our sorority's Five-Point Programmatic Thrusts, Economic Development," says Camille French, President WSAC. "We are pleased to partner with MWINS Consulting and Financial Pathways on this timely initiative."

Registration is required, and the public can register online at https://tinyurl.com/BHFWINSTON-SALEM2023. There will be something for everyone: renters and homeowners.

First National Bank is the Platinum Sponsor for this event, joined by several additional sponsors, including Felicia Murphy, Real Estate Consultant with Coldwell Banker Realty Ballantyne and Emma F. Allen State Farm Agency.

Contact info@mwinsconsulting.com for more information.

