“Children of Legend” Artist Pete Neonakis Joins The Highlands Art Collective for Representation
Digital artist Pete Neonakis brings his captivating visual exploration of music icon legacies to the Highlands Art Collective.
This project breathes new life into timeless legacies. It invites the viewer to see the convergence of art and music in a new way that sparks both familiarity and wonder”LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Highlands Art Collective is proud to announce the addition of photo-visual artist Pete Neonakis to the growing roster of fine artists it represents. Pete is a contemporary artist based in Miami, FL.
— Pete Neonakis
A highly imaginative and multi-talented artist, Pete Neonakis fuses his love of music and those who create it into a distinctive and intriguing series of photo images to give us a look at what iconic musical artists might have looked like as children when fused with the persona they developed in their careers. His images provide an entirely new way to examine the personality each artist became later in life and what it might have looked like in their pre-teen years.
“To see a musical icon like David Bowie, James Brown, Janis Joplin or Miles Davis in their fully formed persona evoked as a 9-year-old is simply stunning. There’s no other word for it,” states Ian McIlvaine, Executive Director of the Highlands Art Collective. “There’s nothing else like it. And it appeals to music and art lovers of all kinds because Pete’s musical interest is massively broad and deep” he concludes.
Pete asserts, “This project breathes new life into timeless legacies. It invites the viewer to see the convergence of art and music in a new way that sparks both familiarity and wonder”.
It’s the marriage of the familiar and the mysterious that makes Pete’s photo manipulations both intriguing and delightful. “Children of Legend” is an ongoing project that to date has spanned a broad spectrum of musical icons from decades past and present, and across all musical genres. From Classic Rock (Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Elton John) to Country (Woody Guthrie, Johnny Cash) to Jazz (Charles Mingus, Louis Armstrong) to Pop and Hip-Hop (Jay Kay, Pharrell Williams) to World sounds (Miriam Makeba, Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, Peter Tosh) and more.
“We simply could not be more excited to have Pete affiliated with us,” McIlvaine states.
Pete Neonakis is now represented by the Highlands Art Collective for gallery events, commissions, art sales, civic installations and related activities. The Collective welcomes inquiries from gallerists, art advisors, journalists, artists and art appreciators of all kinds.
The Highlands Art Collective is an artist representation firm that is affiliated with established and emerging artists to present for gallery events, commissions, online sales, merchandising, civic and charitable endeavors. The Highlands Art Collective was established in 2022 to provide artists non-exclusive representation to expand their opportunities for exposure and income. The Collective is focused on artists who create art that is relevant to the times, and creating events that invite art lovers to participate in—not just attend—gallery shows that feature engaging activities related to the art. Operating under the banner of “The Anecdote to Boring Art”, the artists in The Highlands Art Collective believe art can stimulate the viewer about current issues and emotions without preaching and do so through events and shows that eschew the traditional art gallery exhibition model of “stuff on the wall.”
