Mayor Wu Announces the City of Boston's Annual Toy Drive in Partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Program

Mayor Michelle Wu and the City’s Community Engagement Cabinet today announced the City is collecting donations and searching for volunteers for the annual toy drive in partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots program. Residents are encouraged to spread holiday cheer through donating a new toy or book or volunteering at the holiday toy drive warehouse located at the Boston Convention Center. Toy drive boxes will be located around the City for residents to drop off toys and books. Each year the Marine Toys for Tots program partners with the City of Boston to collect new, unwrapped toys and new books to distribute to children in need. Toy donations will be accepted through December 11, and volunteer opportunities are available until December 20. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to complete the online form to sign-up for a role.

"Every child deserves to feel the joy of opening a gift and finding fun in a new toy or book, and the holiday season is the perfect time to give back to our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I encourage Boston residents to donate to the City’s annual toy drive and spread cheer to our neighbors in need.”

Through the gift of a toy or book, Marine Toys for Tots programs bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s most vulnerable communities. To date, Toys for Tots has distributed 652 million toys to 291 million deserving children.

"The partnership with the City of Boston is very important to the US Marine Corps because it grants access to additional resources and we are assisted with greater community reach to spread our message across our region,” said Toys Marine Toys for Tots Campaign Coordinator, Sergeant Ricardo Balderama. “We want community members to know that we are here to help those in need during the holiday season."

“The holiday season is a great time to come together as a community and help those in need, especially our city’s most vulnerable communities,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “City volunteers, alongside Toys for Tots, are honored to lend a helping hand alongside constituents to ensure every child in our city has a new toy during Christmas.”

Community members interested in donating toys or books can visit Toys for Tots’s website for more information regarding sites to make donations. There are toy drive boxes located at the front entrance of City Hall, Boston Public Library - Central Library, select BCYF Centers including the Tobin Community Center, and local fire stations.

“The partnership with Toys for Tots is critical for families in need in Mission Hill and throughout the City of Boston,” said John Jackson, BCYF Tobin Community Center Director. “Most of our families are headed by single households with more than one child, so being able to provide holiday gifts to these families is always appreciated.”

