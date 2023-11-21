Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,226 in the last 365 days.

Author Ayura Ayira Releases Newest Romance Novel "The Protectress"

Author launches anticipated masterpiece--The Protectress

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The moment has arrived— Ayura Ayira's latest fictional bundle is here. Over time, this talented writer has consistently raised the bar, and their much-anticipated masterpiece promises to be another triumph. "The Protectress" is a beautiful novel that showcases Ayira's exceptional storytelling skills and creative use of language. This novel dishes up all the spices that define a great fiction: a compelling plot, intricate character development, unexpected twists and deeply evocative emotions.

"The Protectress'' tells the story of a demigoddess banished to Earth to protect humanity from a looming destiny of destruction. The beautiful demigoddess, Tilelli, took on the herculean tasks that cost her so much, including her magic, but it wasn't all loss, as she met Bashir, a mortal that made her start rethinking her obligations and affiliations to where she came from.

The novel is a blend of everything, including romance. The vivid depictions of the romantic scenes in the novel will leave readers lost in their thoughts. Ayira showcased her excellent mastery of imagery on every page and will make readers feel as though they are watching everything play out in front of them. "The Protectress" will immerse readers in a thrilling experience from start to finish.

Tielli struggled to pick between loving Bashir without restrictions or her wish to return to her palace as their ruler. The bumpy emotional ride will give readers a rollercoaster of emotions from start to end. However, unlike most novels that go drab after the climax, Ayira ensured the ending was perfect and satisfactory. Readers will find their desired closure by the end.

Picking between love and obligations isn't an easy decision, and this novel will take readers through the ups and downs involved, especially when there are things to lose, depending on the decision made. Tielli and Bashir have their story to tell.

Social Media Handles:
Instagram: @Ayuraayira88
www.youtube.com/@AuthorAyuraAyira
https://www.amazon.com/PROTECTRESS-Ayura-Ayira-ebook/dp/B0BS6G4YFV

Charles
Author Ayura Ayira
protectressbook@proton.me

You just read:

Author Ayura Ayira Releases Newest Romance Novel "The Protectress"

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more