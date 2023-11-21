Submit Release
EU Council President Charles Michel travels to Kyiv

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, travelled once again to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, today to join the celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Euromaidan, also known as the Revolution of Dignity.

“Good to be back in Kyiv – among friends,” Charles Michel wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

In November 2013, a wave of large-scale protests began in response to President Yanukovych’s unexpected decision to refuse to sign a political association and free trade agreement with the European Union (EU), opting instead for closer ties with Russia.

Earlier today, the European Commission released a video message by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulating Ukraine with the 10th anniversary of Euromaidan and saying that “the future of Ukraine is in the European Union. The future that the Maidan fought for, has finally just begun.”

