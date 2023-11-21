Fourteenth EU-Moldova Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Chisinau

On 20 November, the European Union and the Republic of Moldova held the fourteenth round of their annual Human Rights Dialogue in Chisinau.

The EU and Moldova reaffirmed their shared values and mutual commitment to the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, which are also enshrined in the EU-Moldova Association Agreement. The EU praised Moldova’s consistent reform efforts and recognised the progress made by the country on its path towards EU accession. In this context, the EU encouraged Moldova to continue its efforts to strengthen respect for, protection and fulfilment of human rights.

Discussions in Chisinau covered a wide scope of areas and ranged from Moldova’s national human rights policy and cooperation in international fora to developments in the electoral framework, media freedom, and pluralism. Participants also discussed upholding human rights in the justice system, labour rights, the rights of the child and the efforts to promote equality and address discrimination, including gender equality, the rights of persons with disabilities, LGBTI persons, and persons belonging to minorities.

The EU reiterated its call on Moldova to pursue decisive efforts to bring conditions of detentions into line with international standards and to thoroughly investigate and prosecute, as well as effectively sanction any act of torture or ill-treatment in detention facilities.

The next Human Rights Dialogue between the EU and Moldova is scheduled to take place in Brussels in 2024.

