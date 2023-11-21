$800,000 For North Battleford Policing Initiatives

CANADA, November 21 - Released on November 21, 2023

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is providing $800,000 to the City of North Battleford through the Municipal Police Grants program in 2023-24. This grant will support seven existing RCMP officer positions in the community.

"Government is committed to enhancing community safety and protecting the province's most vulnerable citizens," Education Minister and Battlefords MLA Jeremy Cockrill said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman. "This grant provides our local police service with the resources necessary to keep our community safe."

The Municipal Police Grants program supports enhanced community policing throughout the city and works to ensure a safer community.

The funding for North Battleford supports the continued delivery of targeted policing initiatives, such as the Police and Crisis Team (PACT), which teams police officers with mental health workers to provide an integrated and coordinated response to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis in the community.

"Given the city's commitment to supporting community safety, we are pleased to partner with the province on several initiatives to reduce the volume of criminal activity in North Battleford and to enhance enforcement measures," North Battleford Mayor David Gillan said. "The funding the city receives from the province's municipal policing grant helps ease the burden for city taxpayers and demonstrates the Government of Saskatchewan's desire to help strengthen overall public safety in the Battlefords region."

Since 1998, the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has provided funds to police services across Saskatchewan through the Municipal Police Grants program. The program currently supports 143 municipal police positions and targeted policing initiatives.

