The Florida Black Excellence Festival, a popular community empowerment event, returns February 10 at EverBank Stadium
Florida Black Excellence Fest, Feb 10, 2024, at EverBank Stadium - business, cultural events, job fair for community growth.JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Black Excellence Festival, a popular community empowerment event, returns February 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium.
The 2024 Florida Black Excellence Fest Kick-Off and Media announcement will be on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Manifest Distilling 960 E Forsyth St, Jacksonville, FL 32202. We will have catering by last year’s FBX Taste Competition Winners, as well as a Live Band and 2021 FBX Talent Showcase Winner, Antwoine “AO Radio” Overby Jr.. The events to follow in February, will include the Top 20 under 40, the Taste of Excellence and the Florida Black Excellence Festival.
The purpose of the Festival is to promote economic development through increased exposure for minority and non-minority owned businesses. These businesses will be able to develop viable working relationships with major corporations and government entities, while marketing their products and services to the growing consumer market.
The Festival is also a forum to educate, enlighten and inspire the African-American community in particular, while providing cultural resources to the entire city and surrounding areas.
This year, we will host an in-person and virtual job fair in partnership with CareerSource of Northeast Florida as well for the community. Along with educational workshops such as: career enhancements, job skills, training programs, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and more.
In 2024, we anticipate having 400+ small businesses, corporations and community organizations participating in the Festival; with an estimated attendance between 10,000 to 15,000. The Florida Black Excellence Festival Returns to Jacksonville, FL…Bigger, Bolder, and Better than EVER for a Bigger, Bolder, Better YOU.
For more information send an email to Carol@PollockGroup.Solutions or call (904) 552-5227.
Carol McWilliams
Florida Black Excellence Fest
+1 904-552-5227
Carol@PollockGroup.Solutions
Visit us on social media:
Facebook