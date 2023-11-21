Submit Release
To relatives and loved ones of Aman Tuleyev

AZERBAIJAN, November 21 - It is with deep grief that I have received the news of the death of Aman Gumirovich Tuleyev, prominent statesman and politician of Russia.

Aman Tuleyev was a good friend of Azerbaijan. He made a valuable contribution to expansion of traditionally friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Russia, enhancement of the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust between our peoples. He was awarded with “Dostlug” state order of the Republic of Azerbaijan for his special services to the development of the Azerbaijan-Russia friendly ties.

Aman Tuleyev’s attitude to cherished memory of our National Leader Heydar Aliyev has always been highly appreciated in Azerbaijan.

Good memory of Aman Gumirovich Tuleyev will remain in our hearts forever.

I share your pain over this grievous loss and express my sincere condolences.

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 21 November 2023

