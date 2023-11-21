Submit Release
IKAZZ Redefines Warmth and Style with Its New Line of Statement Winter Coats

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKAZZ, a distinguished women's winter coat brand, is set to redefine the world of winter fashion with its wide range of statement winter coats. Known for its commitment to cruelty-free practices and cutting-edge designs, IKAZZ is unveiling a collection that embraces style and revolutionizes the warmth and comfort experienced by women during winter.

Founded in the 1990s, IKAZZ has a remarkable history that begins with a transforming decision made by its founder, David Xu. IKAZZ initially specialized in the fur and down business. After witnessing the cruelty and inhumanity of animal fur manufacturing, David Xu later abandoned the fur coat industry and started to create cruelty-free winter coats.

In the pursuit of this vision, the founder spent years experimenting with various fill materials. The breakthrough came with the discovery of Thermolite® vegan down, which is lighter, warmer, machine-washable, and moisture-resistant. Established in 2014, IKAZZ has evolved into a high-end vegan down coat brand and an industry leader dedicated to cruelty-free and sustainable fashion.

The IKAZZ product collection features a diverse product line, including puffers, parkas, wools, lightweight jackets, and anoraks. The standout feature is the use of Thermolite®FL-1 vegan down, an innovative fiber discovered by Dupont scientists. This fiber is durable, lightweight, and reminiscent of a polar bear's villus. It functions as an air protection layer, keeping out cold air and expelling moisture.

IKAZZ goes beyond offering a diverse product line and a commitment to cruelty-free materials. The brand's vision and values serve as guiding principles that shape every aspect of IKAZZ. Dedicated to delivering carefully designed outerwear that fits women impeccably, IKAZZ transforms moments of self-doubt into opportunities for confidence and charm. It has also enhanced the product designs to suit all body types and constantly explores alternatives to down and fur. Moreover, IKAZZ is committed to upholding sustainability at every step of its production, contributing to a greener tomorrow.

IKAZZ's commitment lies in empowering women through confidence and style. With cruelty-free innovation, cutting-edge design, and sustainable practices, IKAZZ is redefining the way women experience winter fashion.

