Celebrity Agent Steps Up to Offer Enhanced Real Estate Marketing Services in Wake of Addressable’s Closure
Celebrity Agent Steps Up to Fill the Void for Real Estate Agents with Advanced, Data-Driven Direct Mail Solutions Post-Addressable Closure.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the closure of Addressable, Celebrity Agent announced a plan to offer former Addressable customers a continuation of services and additional features and benefits to support these customers. Celebrity Agent is the leading provider of real estate SaaS/direct mail solutions, including handwritten direct mail. The move announced by Celebrity Agent would ensure continuity and superior data-driven marketing solutions for the affected real estate agents.
Filling the Industry Void with Advanced Solutions
With the unexpected shutdown of Addressable, many real estate agents were left seeking reliable and effective direct mail services. Celebrity Agent sought to introduce its advanced, data-driven approach to a broader clientele. “Our focus is on providing personalized and relevant direct mail solutions. We use sophisticated data to ensure that every mail piece we send is tailored to the specific needs of each homeowner, thereby offering a more strategic and ROI-focused approach,” said Mark McManus/COO, Celebrity Agent. He added, “In our history we have seen many real estate agents leave Addressable to pursue our approach. I am not aware of us ever losing a customer in the other direction.”
A Safer Choice
The plan offered by Celebrity Agent is a safer choice. Unlike Addressable, there is no advanced payment for credits. Instead, the Celebrity Agent offering is pay as one goes. Therefore, agents adopting the Celebrity Agent solution need not advance money and put that money at risk, as they did with Addressable. “We want it to be easy, safe and reliable for our agents,” said McManus. “Agents have enough stress. They shouldn’t have to worry about whether their funds are safe with their vendors.”
A Seamless Transition for Real Estate Agents
Celebrity Agent created a plan to overcome lost mail credits and to ensure continuity with existing marketing efforts, including handwritten mail. The company is already onboarding new clients, ensuring no disruption in their direct mail marketing campaigns. “Our goal is to make this transition as smooth as possible. We have the infrastructure and expertise to onboard clients quickly and efficiently, ensuring there is no gap in their marketing efforts,” added Michael Szelenyi/Head of Growth, Celebrity Agent.
Standing Apart in a Competitive Market
Celebrity Agent stands out in the competitive real estate direct mail market by offering services that go beyond the conventional. Like Addressable, Celebrity Agent offers handwritten mail. But unlike other providers, Celebrity Agent leverages data, analytics, and AI to create personalized cards and letters and result-driven marketing strategies. “While we recognize the importance of personal touches such as cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays, the real power is in converting home owners into listings. We do that consistently by adding the power of data. It’s farming unlike anything the world has seen,” stated Ryan Owen/CEO, Celebrity Agent.
Invitation to Experience the Celebrity Agent Difference
Celebrity Agent extends an invitation to all real estate agents, especially those impacted by the recent market changes, to explore its superior options. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions and staying ahead of industry trends, ensuring that its clients are always at the forefront of real estate marketing.
To learn more about the Celebrity Agent transition plan available as a previous Addressable customer, schedule a brief strategy call here.
Mark McManus
Celebrity Agent
press@celebrityagent.com