Minister applauds results of defence cooperation with EU

HÀ NỘI — Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang received Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Việt Nam, in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The minister said Việt Nam-EU relations have been growing well in the recent past with both sides’ leaders paying attention to promoting the bilateral strategic partnership, including defence cooperation.

He spoke highly of the recent defence cooperation results, which match the EU-Việt Nam Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) and the two sides’ Framework Participation Agreement (FPA). These agreements have enabled Việt Nam to take part in crisis management activities of the EU. Positive results have been recorded in multiple areas such as security dialogue, training, UN peacekeeping operations, and war aftermath settlement.

Giang proposed both sides keep enhancing fruitful cooperation with a focus on holding all-level mutual visits, maintaining the effectiveness of the annual security dialogue, and addressing war consequences.

With regard to UN peacekeeping operations, the minister suggested the EU continue sending experts to Việt Nam to share experience and train the personnel about to assume duties, especially at the missions of the EU.

He expressed his hope that the ambassador will make active contributions to promoting the Việt Nam-EU relations, including defence ties, for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the regions and the world.

For his part, Guerrier said he treasured the bilateral relations, and highly valued Việt Nam's efforts in defence cooperation activities with the EU, particularly in UN peacekeeping operations.

Calling for Việt Nam's long-term collaboration in this field, the diplomat suggested the two sides further boost defence cooperation through delegation exchanges, training, and sharing of cybersecurity and peacekeeping experience. — VNS