Parental Control Software Market is expected to be worth of US$ 389.2 Million and at CAGR of 9.4% by forecast period 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising Adoption of Smart Devices in Emerging and Underdeveloping Nations Driving the Demand for Parental Control Software. Rising digital risks, increasing awareness of online safety, and growing smartphone usage are key drivers for the Parental Control Software Market

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The parental control software market is likely to hold a valuation of US$ 389.2 million by 2033. As of 2023, the market value is estimated to be US$ 136.4 million. As the demand for child internet safety tools foresees growth, the parental control software market, too, is expected to grow by 9.4% from 2023 to 2033.



The demand for parental control software has grown substantially in recent years, driven by the growing need for digital supervision and online safety. Parents of teenagers are increasingly concerned about the potential risks and dangers their children can encounter in the digital world. This concern has fueled the demand for parental control software as a proactive measure to protect children from inappropriate content, cyberbullying, online predators, and excessive screen time.

Cloud deployment has played a pivotal role in meeting the demands of parents seeking effective parental control solutions. Cloud-based software offers unparalleled convenience and flexibility, allowing parents to remotely monitor and manage their children's online activities from any device with an internet connection. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the demand for parental control software is expected to grow further as parents strive to protect and guide their children in the digital age.

The popularity of Android-based parental control software has soared due to the widespread adoption of Android devices. With Android being the most widely used mobile operating system globally, parents find it convenient to integrate parental control software into their existing Android devices. Android-based solutions offer comprehensive features such as content filtering, app blocking, screen time management, and location tracking, providing parents with granular control over their children's online activities.

“There are still a lot of hacks and loopholes in the existing parental control software which hackers and even children use to get away with the restrictions set by parents. This is one of the biggest challenges in the industry, and key players must keep themselves updated to tackle these challenges”, says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Parental Control Software Market Report:

The parental control software market is expected to grow at a remarkable rate of 9.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The Android platform dominates the global parental control software market, with an overall revenue share of 78.1%.

Regarding deployment, cloud-based apps capture a significant 74.6% share of the global parental control software market revenue.

The United States is the leading market for parental control software, with a growth rate of 10.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States is followed by the United Kingdom (10.4%), India (10.2%), and Germany (10.1%) in terms of parental control software market growth.





Competitive Landscape:

The global market for parental control software consists of numerous players with a broad consumer base. These players have a strong foothold in the market as they have tied up with key computer and mobile companies. There is room for a lot of innovations in the market as tech-savvy consumers find ways to bypass the firewall. Players can integrate new technologies like AI and advanced authentication methods for enhanced security features.

Key Companies in the Market

Norton Kaspersky Lab Qustodio LLC Mobicip uKnow.com Inc. Salfeld Computer GmbH FamilyTime SafeDNS Inc. mSpy BitDefender Content Watch Holdings Inc. TeenSafe Inc. Bark



Recent Developments:

AirDroid, in October 2022, introduced its parental control app, which aims to help parents protect their children online and offline. The app is available for both Android and iOS.

Meta announced new security features and updates for teens and families. The company is now making it easier for its users to manage time across its platforms, including- Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

Google recently announced its parental control features on the Google Assistant platform. These new features allow parents to limit or even entirely disable certain Assistant functionality, configure kid-friendly settings, adjust downtime, and more.



Key Segments Covered in Parental Control Software Industry Report

By Deployment:

On-Premise Parental Control Software

Cloud Parental Control Software Parental Control

By Platform:

Android-based Parental Control Software

iOS-based Parental Control Software

Windows-based Parental Control Software



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa



Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

